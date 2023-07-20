Oppenheimer fans, gather up! The review embargo for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming magnum opus has finally been lifted and the initial wave of reactions has finally started coming in. Nolan’s movie has managed to create a lot of buzz because of its source material, star-studded cast, and epic visuals. So, it doesn’t come as a shock that the initial reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and can’t stop praising the filmmaker’s modern masterpiece.

The movie’s exceptional star cast, along with the filmmaker, has been leaving no stone unturned to let people know how important this movie is and why people should know about one of the most significant moments of human history. But everyone was waiting for the reactions to come out and now that the review embargo has been lifted, we can finally look at the movie’s much-awaited score on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, and if you are one of those who the movie to blow past Barbie’s RT score, we have some good news for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently enjoys an extraordinary 92% positive rating, based on 146 reviews. The score might fluctuate as more and more critics watch Oppenheimer in the coming days, but these initial reviews are only going to make people more excited about the Christopher Nolan-directed movie. The movie opened its account with 97%, making it Nolan’s highest-rated movie on the review aggregator, and surpassed the scores of other Nolan films such as The Dark Knight (94%), Memento (93%), Dunkirk (92%), and Inception (87%). However, as soon as more and more reviews dropped, the score got down to an impressive 92%.

Also, the movie managed to surpass Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie in terms of critical acclaim. Barbie debuted with a still respectable score of 89 percent, based on 167 reviews.

Critics have heaped praise on Oppenheimer, describing it as one of the best movies of the year and even labeling it a masterpiece from Nolan, a director known for his exceptional filmmaking. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman refers to the film as a “riveting historical psychodrama” and lauds Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, describing him as an “elegant mandarin” who possesses both a cold prodigy and ardent humanist qualities. Meanwhile, Deadline’s Peter Hammond commends Nolan for not succumbing to the temptation of turning Oppenheimer into a typical action spectacle or war epic. Instead, the director focuses on the moral dilemmas faced by the protagonist, creating a film that is both frightening and brilliant.

With such positive reviews from renowned critics, Oppenheimer has generated significant buzz and anticipation among moviegoers.

In conclusion, Oppenheimer has received exceptional reviews, overshadowing the release of Barbie with its impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes. Movie enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to experience the masterpiece that Christopher Nolan created.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie Starrer Witnesses The Best Response In Presales Since James Cameron’s Avatar 2, To Beat Its $134 Million Opening Weekend Domestically?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News