AI has taken over the internet these days. Good or bad, everyone is enjoying the AI world for sure. Right from alternate castings in parallel industries to face swaps, AI has been making sure to keep everyone entertained. People have already seen how Bollywood stars would look at the Barbie premiere, how Oppenheimer cast would fit into the Barbie cast, and vice versa. Yet another AI artist has brought a new perception to the table. This artist imagined Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3.

The pictures show Hera Pheri actors in an alternate world mastered by Nolan where they can be seen dressed up almost as Oppenheimer cast. Netizens could not believe that they could see Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in such an avatar, dressed from toe to bottom in a world from the old era of Hollywood films.

An AI artist has presented the actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sharat Saxena, Ravi Kishan, and Mukesh Khanna. The pictures were shared on the Instagram page sahixd and the post was captioned as “Imagine if Christopher Nolan, renowned filmmaker, took charge of directing the highly anticipated third installment of the iconic film series, Hera Pheri, featuring its exceptional ensemble cast.”

Netizens reacted to the pictures and the idea as a whole. A user wrote, “Utha le re baba utha le!!!!” Another user quoted another dialogue from the film and commented, “I was wondering how he’d say : ‘derso rupiya dega..'” A third user wrote, “Nolan se nahi ban paayegi aisi masterpiece movie.”

Another comment read, “This wouldn’t be a comedy movie then.” A user hilariously pointed out, “Bhai Jhonny Lever ko Aaj Tak itna serious nahi dekha…” A comment read, “Shaktimaan looking best among all.” However, there was some serious opinions as well. A user wrote, “Why is this? Are you trying to show that Indian cinema is nothing in front of Hollywood movies?”

You can see the post here and let us know what do you think about the Hera Pheri 3 cast in Nolan’s world?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

For the unversed, Oppenheimer is a historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Matt Damon. It is directed by Nolan, who is known for his epic, visually stunning films such as Inception and Dunkirk.

