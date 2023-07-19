Manoj Bajpayee has come a long way from being a small-town guy in Bihar to becoming one of the finest actors in Hindi Cinema. He has given some amazing performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Special 26 and many more.

While he is now a brilliant actor, he had no defined plans for what to do in his life after finishing his Class 12 exams. He just thought of coming to Delhi because one of his friends was coming to the city. He recalled once that he had never even stepped foot in a big city before.

During an earlier appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Manoj Bajpayee recalled how he was so naive in his younger days that he did not know that a ticket reservation would be required to travel to Delhi, reports Indian Express. “A childhood friend was going to Delhi. He said he will get admission at Delhi University. I said take me along. He asked, do you have money? I said I don’t know how much Dad will give me.”

When Manoj Bajpayee asked his friend how much a ticket would cost, he learnt it would be Rs 50, but he didn’t have the funds to pay his friend. “I asked him, please pay for me now, I will return it to you later,” he recalled with a laugh. Manoj recalled his friend’s words and said, “Voh bola bhikhmanga aadmi, tu kab chukayega? Tu pandit hai toh tujhe daan kar dia maine.”

The three-time National Award-winning actor remembered that he received a loan of Rs 50 to travel to Delhi with his companion under the guise of a charity. He said, “Dakshina ke naam par Rs 50 karza mila tha mujhe.”

Manoj Bajpayee received his first important break in the industry while working with the director Shekhar Kapur on the movie Bandit Queen. But it wasn’t until Ram Gopal Varma‘s Satya that Manoj truly became a star.

