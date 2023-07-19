Guys fighting over girls not only happens with the commoners but with high-profile celebrities as well. Hollywood actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone once apparently got into a fistfight over Princess Diana. Well, that’s what Sir Elton John wrote in his memoir titled Me. According to the British icon, the incident took place when he hosted a party for a former Walt Disney chairman. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Sylvester Stallone, apart from Richard Gere, for most of his career, also had insecurity from his counterpart Arnold Schwarzenegger as they both fought hard to become the number one action hero of Hollywood in the ‘90s.

Circling back to the issues between Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere, as per Fandom Wire, Elton John, in his book, revealed that Gere and Diana shared a great equation with each other. The two bonded at a time when Diana was separated from Prince Charles, and Gere was trying to move on after his relationship ended with Cindy Crawford. However, it seems Stallone, too, had a liking for Diana, and he did not like it when he spotted the two bonding at the party. Sir Elton John, in his memoir, penned, “Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other.” He mentioned, “As the rest of us chatted, I couldn’t help but notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere’s newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all.”

The Rocket Man hitmaker continued, “I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined.” It was later found out that both Gere and Stallone were absent during dinner, and it turns out the two reportedly got into a fistfight in order to sort out the matter.

Elton John further mentions, “He (Elton’s husband David Furnish) came back with both of them, but he was wearing a fairly ashen expression. It transpired that he’d discovered Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere in the corridor, squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fistfight.”

The singer added that Furnish somehow managed to break their fight but the tension could not be hidden between the trio. “After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire, and Sylvester stormed off home.”

According to Elton John, the Rocky star yelled that he “never would have come” if he knew “Prince f**kin’ Charming was gonna be here’.”

