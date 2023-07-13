Sylvester Stallone struggled a lot to become one of the top actors in Hollywood in the ‘80s and ‘90s and a book about the same has shed light on what all Stallone had to go through to reach at the top. The new book authored by Nick de Semlyen is called The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood’s Kings of Carnage, and it chronicles the actor’s journey also featuring some of his most embarrassing moments, which also included wearing a huge red appendage. Scroll down to know the details.

Apart from the book, Sylvester Stallone will soon be seen in a Netflix documentary called Sly, which will explore the highs and lows of his 50-year-long decorated career in the business.

Circling back to the book, according to the New York Post, Sylvester Stallone, for his very first acting stint, had to wear an embarrassing costume which also included a huge fake p*nis. This goes back to when Stallone was cast as a Minotaur-like creature in the only play written by the famous painter Picasso called Desire Caught by the Tail. The author in the book mentions, “The plot was non-existent. The characters were named things like Onion, Fat Anguish, and the Bow-Wows. There was to be simultaneous laughing and farting.” Nick de Semlyen, in the book, adds that Stallone’s costume consisted of “red horns, a scarlet fright wig on his groin, and a huge fake p*nis.”

Further mentioning the costume, the Rocky star later recalled, “It was a giant red appendage that you had to wrap around and stick in your G-string because it was bothering you.” Stallone added, “You really couldn’t walk.”

In the book, it was also revealed how Sylvester Stallone once also worked in a zoo earning a meagre $1.12 an hour. He used to shovel lion dung there, and if this was not enough, the lions would often urinate on him whilst he was on the job.

Speaking on the same, Stallone later recalled, “Not too many people ever have the thrill of seeing lions taking giant leaks. Let me tell you, they’re accurate up to 15 feet, and after a month of getting whizzed on, I quit.”

