Dave Bautista is known by every child and adult, and the reason is his glorious years in the WWE wrestling ring. He was on top of his game when he decided to take a leap of faith and try his luck in acting. While the actor has a bunch of popular movies in his kitty, including Dune and Guardians Of The Galaxy, there was a time when he was completely lost and even broke. His journey is an inspiration, and the star once talked about it candidly.

There was a time, before Bautista starred in GOTG, when he was broke and had no movies in the pipeline. He shared that during this period, he had lost everything. Scroll on to learn more.

Dave Bautista played the role of Drax in the movie Guardians Of The Galaxy series. Before the role, he was completely broke and had lost everything. He left WWE in 2010, and since then, till 2013, he did four movies with trivial roles in them. Obviously, that did not impact his bank account. The first part of GOTG was released in 2014, and the actor played one of the leads in the Chris Pratt starrer and James Gunn-directed franchise. That’s when his career and life improved.

While talking about it in IGN, Dave Bautista said, “And when I got the role of Drax in Guardians, I barely worked in three years. So I’d really left wrestling behind, and I could have gone back with my tail between my legs, but I still [would] have been just stuck in a place that I never would have gone any further, but I just took a chance.”

The Dune actor further added, “And then when I got [cast], not only because I was broke, [everything changed]. When I say broke, my house was foreclosed, I had nothing, man. I sold all my stuff. I sold everything that I made from [when] I was wrestling. I had issues with the IRS. I was just lost in everything.”

He also said that he was so broke that he borrowed money from people to give Christmas presents to his kids. “So Drax didn’t just change my career. It literally changed the trajectory of my life. My life just got better, and I just became more successful. And that’s when things really just started to seem like surreal. It wasn’t many years [earlier] when I was just like borrowing money to pay for food, pay for rent. Borrow money to buy my kids Christmas presents.”

