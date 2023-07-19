Donald Trump claims to be the target of a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the US election in 2020.

The 77-year-old billionaire has taken to social media to reveal that he’s been informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target of an investigation, which may ultimately lead to a charge against the former president.

Trump – who lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden – wrote on Truth Social: “Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment (sic)”

Trump also claimed to be the victim of a “witch hunt”.

The businessman – who served as the 45th president of the US between 2017 and 2021 – said: “This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total (political) weaponization of law enforcement!”

Trump previously pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, after he was accused of illegally keeping hundreds of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The billionaire subsequently lashed out at his political opponents in an angry speech at a fundraiser in New Jersey.

He said: “Today, we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country.”

The former president also denied that he’d done anything wrong.

He said at the fundraiser: “They are threatening me with 400 years in prison for possessing my own presidential papers. Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so – it is an absolute right.”

