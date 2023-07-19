Queen Latifah has hailed Jamie Foxx as “one of the nicest people that you’ve ever met”. The 53-year-old rapper has heaped praise on Jamie, 55, explaining that he’s had a huge impact on the music and movie industries over the years.

The chart-topping star also explained that Jamie has remained humble, in spite of his fame and success.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “He is secretly behind so many people’s success in music, in Hollywood. Jamie is a unicorn, and if you aired a whole show on him you’d be surprised how many people had been put on because they came by Jamie’s house and they invited him over to play piano or make some beats or make some music.”

She said: “I hear so many kind stories about people who tour with him and how he treated them so respectfully and made sure they were all taken care of.” Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Jamie is “doing so much better” after his health struggles.

The actor was hospitalised with an undisclosed medical issue in April, but he’s now “getting back to being himself”. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future. He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well.”

In April, Jamie’s daughter Corinne announced that her dad was suffering from a medical complication. In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago after being released from hospital and is now said to be making a good recovery.

