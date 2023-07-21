This Diwali, it’s time to go Higher, Further, Faster and Together as the much-awaited trailer of Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS is here, promising intense action, adventure and FULL-ON Family Entertainment this festive season!

For the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a powerful trio of fierce superheroes unite to unleash havoc upon deadly forces of evil to give fans a blockbuster cinematic adventure!

In “The Marvels,” one of the most powerful Avengers– Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The big -ticket entertainer stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer.

Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” hits Indian theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

