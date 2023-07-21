Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The American socialite has indeed done it all and continues to amaze her fans by revealing what all she can do. Kim is already a reality TV star, a successful businesswoman, and a lawyer, her fashion game is always on point, and she proved she has an impeccable sense of humour with her Saturday Night Live debut. However, Kim was advised to edit a joke from her monologue by Amy Schumer but refused to make the changes.

Kim grew to fame alongside her sister Kourtney and Khloe, and their mother, Kris Jenner, with their reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She now stars in Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The 42-year-old’s life has always been in the spotlight due to her famous family. With every new turn in her life, Kim Kardashian finds herself amid controversies, but she knows how to deal with them and apparently write jokes about them. The SKIMS founder even found a way to joke about her s*x tape scandal, which included her former boyfriend Ray J.

Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue was a hit and brought an immense hike in the show’s rating. As per Insider, Kim opened up about her preparation for the monologue during The Kardashians and after sketching a draft, she went to Amy Schumer for her advice. Reading the draft, Schumer stopped Kim when she mentioned her “movie premiere.” The reality star had joked about the infamous s*x tape, which she filmed in 2007, and in 2021 she was dealing with rumours that some unseen scenes from the footage were being released. The comedian said, “Wait, what was the movie?” and jokingly asked her if she wanted it to get released because “it probably is pretty hot.”

Schumer asked Kim to delete the joke suggesting that people might forget the whole scandal but if it is added to the monologue, it will live on. She said, “I think I just wouldn’t do any sex tape stuff.” “Because this moment in time… this piece of like, art or whatever, will live on,” Schumer added.

While Kim Kardashian did take the comedian’s advice on her other jokes, she chose to keep the s*x tape one, saying that her experience says she has to be herself on the show. Well, it turned out to be a hit and a good one for Kim as well as she soon began dating Pete Davidson post her debut.

