Jamie Lynn Spears welled up as she shared how tough her feud with Britney Spears had been on her daughter.

The siblings have since put their spat behind them and reunited on a movie set last month, but Jamie Lynn, 32, has revealed her eldest girl, Maggie, 14, was “very affected” by the family drama and she never wants any of her children to go through anything like that again.

The teary Jamie Lynn – who has Maggie with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge – told Variety: “It just makes me sad when I think about my kids.

“I don’t ever want them to feel the pain or the scrutiny. That’s not necessary and it’s not theirs to carry. So I’ll carry it. That’s fine.”

Jamie Lynn added: “I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life. My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true. It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now.”

Things intensified after Jamie Lynn told Nightline that Britney – who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when her “abusive” 13-year conservatorship was overturned in 2021 – had “locked [her] in a room with a knife”, a claim the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has repeatedly denied.

Meanwhile, the ‘Zoey 101’ star’s five-year-old daughter Ivey – whom she has with Jamie Watson – is keen to follow in her mom’s acting footsteps, but she is hoping it’s just a phase.

Jamie Lynn said: “I really hope it’s a phase. Do five-year-olds go through a phase like that?”

Jamie Lynn – whose first role was playing a younger version of her pop superstar sister, 41, in ‘Crossroads’, aged 11 in 2002 – idolised the ‘Gimme More’ hitmaker growing up and always wanted to be an actress and is thankful every time she gets a role.

She told the outlet: “It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, was to be able to be in front of the camera. And I also think going through things I’ve gone through makes me appreciate it. It’s like, ‘Wow, how lucky am I to have a job and I get to provide for my children doing something I love. I’ve always fought to keep my place at the table. I just feel like I appreciate every single time I get a seat at the table.”

Jamie Lynn is next reprising her beloved role as Zoey Brooks in an upcoming reboot movie of the hit Nickelodeon teen series ‘Zoey 101’, dubbed ‘Zoey 102’.

