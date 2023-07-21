Angelina Jolie is one of the most renowned names in the showbiz industry and is known for impeccable acting performances. As she has been associated with many blockbuster movie franchises, she also tried her hands getting on the director’s chair behind the camera. In the past, Jolie has directed and written the war dramas In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, and First They Killed My Father. With all that, reportedly, she was approached to helm the Fifty Shades Of Grey movie.

The movies adapted from the novels of the same name written by E.L. James have been blockbuster hits worldwide. The lead cast of the movie, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, also got their fame skyrocket as it gave a boost to their career. However, it was Angelina who did not take the director’s chair to helm the movie as she had her own reason. Read on to find out what she had to say about not directing the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Angelina Jolie talked about not wearing the director’s hat for the Fifty Shades of Grey Movie. While addressing the rumours of the directing the Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan movie, she said, “I think they’re just … it’s funny, I think with directing, you just think, “I’m better at telling some stories than others,” but, um, who knows? I came very clear out of the gate: after Blood And Honey, if I ever directed again, it would have to be a certain kind of film.”

As she laughed at the rumours, Angelina Jolie later added about the movie and said, “You know, I’m looking forward to seeing what Sam (Taylor-Johnson) does with ‘Fifty Shades’ and she’s amazing.” She was one of the many fans of the steamy novels waiting to see it on the big screen. “It’s funny, I think with directing, you just think: I’m better at telling some stories than others, but, um, who knows?” said Jolie.

Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Called Donald Trump A ‘Brat’ Revealing His Experience Of Impersonating The Former US President In A Parody Movie: “It’s Not Just About Being A Rich Kid…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News