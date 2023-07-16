Getting the perfect skin is what everyone wants. While many spend thousands of money to get the perfect glow, some find unusual ways. However, having flawless skin is something which everyone wants in the showbiz industry. Dakota Johnson is among the A-Listers of Hollywood who once shared how a vibrator is a regular part of her skincare routine.

After making her name in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, Dakota became an investor and creative director for s*x toy company Maude in 2020. Following the announcement of her new venture, the actress shared that she uses Maude’s palm-sized Drop vibrator in the mornings, which is a part of her skincare routine.

During a conversation with Vogue Australia, Dakota Johnson shared how embracing m*sturbation and s*xual health has been an ultimate form of self-care. “It’s the most wonderful little gadget. I know this is weird—Drop is a personal massager, but it does amazing things for your face. In the morning, people wash their faces and I use a vibrator on my face,” said the actress with a laugh.

Talking more about her $45 ‘modern intimacy’ company Maude vibrator, Dakota Johnson added on her Instagram post, saying, “It’s an all-body massager that can be used to stimulate all erogenous zones – with a partner or solo”. The Fifty Shades actress later added that she “believes that s*xual wellness is a fundamental human right and consensual s*x and intimate pleasure is self-care for all bodies.”

While now we know the reason for the actress’s flawless skin, she is all set to play Madam Web and join Sony’s Spider-Verse as she embarks on the new journey. The movie is in production, and various set photos have revealed her look from the upcoming Marvel flick. She will also be accompanied by Sydney Sweeney, who is said to be playing the role of Julia Carpenter as rumoured as the second Spider-Woman.

