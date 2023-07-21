Having ways to pleasure themselves is what everyone wants in their life. Be it any renowned celebrity or a common person, there is no denying that enjoying oneself is one of the most essential things in life. Sharing a similar incident, Pete Davidson once candidly joked and revealed how he used to m*sturbate to Leonardo DiCaprio while growing up. Read on to find out more about it!

Known mostly for controversies, Pete has been in the news for his relationship and explicit details about his s*x life. In the past, he has given various statements about his s*x life, which have caused quite controversies. However, this time, it was about his childhood memory, as he shared how he would jerk off to the Titanic actor as he had his poster in the room.

Pete Davidson once opened up about his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio in the newest cover story for Paper’s “Break the Internet” series. He shared how he found it “very weird” that some people consider him a “s*x symbol”. He even found it weird that people would see him as their “s*xual awakening”, and adding to it, he revealed he used to “jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Talking about his teenage crush on the Titanic star, Pete Davidson said, “Well, I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio. Uhh, like, his acting.” He had Leo’s poster from The Beach movie and also had his love books. “And there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’. … Do you remember? Like, right when Titanic came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books, and I had all of them. He was the coolest,” added the SNL comedian.

While the Titanic star did not respond to how Pete made love to his poster, we wonder it would have been for the SNL comedian. Pete was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and has been in the news for his relationship reports be it With Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian or Chase Sui Wonders.

Let us know what do you think about Pete Davidson and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

