The Kardashians have sent the Internet into a spiral on many occasions, and the same happened when in the earlier episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian along with her famous sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, got slammed for being creepy. The social media users mocked the Kardashian sisters for cracking incestuous jokes with brother Rob Kardashian. Scroll down to know the details.

Kim Kardashian was recently in the news when she cried after revealing that she would do anything to get back the earlier version of her ex-husband Kanye West. Kourtney has also been in the news for expecting her first child with musician husband Travis Barker.

Speaking of Kim Kardashian, according to The Sun, in one of the earlier episodes saw them passing on creepy comments revealing that she along with Kourtney “flicked” Rob’s di*k” while changing his diaper when he was a baby. In a 2012 episode, Kim was seen saying, “When Rob was really little, he was like a baby, Kourtney and I had to change his diaper once and we would flick his di*k to see what would happen.” Reacting to this, Khloe can be seen giggling at the story while her husband at the time, Lamar Odom puts his head in his hands in horror.

Take a look:

In another video which surfaced on the Internet, Kourtney yelled at Rob saying, “Kim and I flicked your di*k.” In another incident, the creepy incestuous jokes continued when Kourtney in 2014 posted an Instagram post of Rob sharing a picture of hers from the back. She captioned the post as, “Totally a normal brother/sister relationship. Incest is best!!! #HeyBooHey”

One of the other episodes featured Khloe Kardashian telling the family about Rob seeing her in a bra. During dinner, she says: “I had a bra, a push-up bra. Rob got a b***r about seeing my b**bs” to which Rob with dead expressions claimed, “I didn’t get a b***r.”

During another conversation, Rob tells the family, “Everyone thinks we’re into each other, right?” to which Khloe replies, “Incest is best, didn’t anyone ever tell you that?”

