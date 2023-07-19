Ryan Gosling, who is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated movie Barbie, will be mesmerizing the audience with his role of Ken. This is probably one of the quirkiest role the actor has ever taken. However, he, in one of his earlier interviews, spilled the beans about how as a child actor, he was once made to dress up as a hamster, adding that he never look that ridiculous in his life. Scroll down to know the details.

Ryan Gosling’s Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the lead along with Marvel star Simu Liu. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and will clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The latter’s movie stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Circling back to Ryan Gosling, according to Fandom Wire, the handsome actor once recalled his days as a child actor when he appeared on Disney’s show called The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the 1990s alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Gosling claimed that he was not a child prodigy and was underconfident. “Everybody was at, like, prodigy level. I certainly wasn’t a child prodigy.” The actor continued, “I didn’t know why I was there. And I think that was the consensus. It’s why I didn’t work—it was like, they dressed me up as a hamster or put me in the background of someone’s song.” Gosling added, “But it was all a great experience in a way because it helped me figure out what I wasn’t going to be good at. Which is important to learn too.”

In a different interview, The Notebook star remembered how he instantly regretted when he was made to dress up as a human-sized hamster. “I’ve never looked more ridiculous in my entire life moments” since he looked “pretty ridiculous his entire life.”

Ryan Gosling, while being part of the show Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, was made to do plenty of silly things. He soon questioned himself why he was on the show as he was also not confident at the same time.

Gosling later went on to do iconic roles in movies like The Notebook, Lars and the Real Girl, Blue Valentine, Drive, The Place Beyond the Pines, and La La Land.

