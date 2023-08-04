Selena Gomez, who has been on a brief hiatus from her cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO Max, is all set to grace the kitchen in style. Yes, you read that right. The pop star is known for her top notch fashion sense and elegance and this time it seems the culinary extraordinaire merged with Selena Gomez’s impeccable style will take the show to a new height.

The cooking show Selena + Chef have been loved by the viewers and the 31-year-old singer has been praised for her charismatic energy that she used to bring to the show. Her positivity about every little thing used to make the audience want to watch her and grow. Over the last four seasons, Selena has been loved by all and now, she is back again.

On Thursday, treated all her fans and followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her presumably next project. She took to her Instagram Story to share three images where she was seen posing in a kitchen, decorated in festive mood with lights and cameras. The actress was dressed in a stunning white midi dress with puff sleeves that gave a perfect Tomato Girl summer vibe with a dainty bow and a ruched midsection. Selena accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings and a half-up, half-down bun.

In the next story, Selena shared a mirror selfie while she was posing in the same outfit, and the third one gave a close-up look at her white, flower-covered patent leather loafers. Check out the photos here shared by Selena Gomez’s fan page accounts, crownofsel and selenygomess.

Though, the singer didn’t mention any details about the photos whether it was from her new show or not, it’s likely from the floor of one of the two Food Network cooking shows that she was supposed to debut within the next year.

Earlier, Billboard had reported that Selena Gomez will host an untitled show, which is about “celebrations in the kitchen during the holidays” before she joins the country-wide trip to visit well-known chefs and try her hands at cooking their most popular dishes. Back in May, Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chairman, said in a statement, “The holidays are always huge for Food Network.” She added, “And having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”

