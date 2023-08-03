Selena Gomez announced the news of her kidney transplant via an emotional post on Instagram in 2017. The industry was left in shock as no one had any information about her deep struggles but How I Met Your Father actress Francia Raisa, who also donated her kidney. But was she forced to do it? Scroll below for details as she breaks silence on all new disturbing rumours.

As most know, there have been strong rumours about a tiff between Selena and her kidney donor. It all began when the Rare Beauty owner said Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry. This left Francia hurt, who responded ‘interesting’. Years later, Gomez tried to rubbish reports of their fallout as she wished her birthday via a beautiful Instagram post, but the negativity refuses to die down.

Francia Raisa appeared on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast where she clarified the status of her relationship with Selena Gomez. Asked whether she was forced to donate her kidney, the actress said, “Never in my life did I picture this. I know she and I both went public with our situation years ago … press got ahold of the story and we wanted to tell it.”

Talking about her decision to donate her kidney, Francia Raisa continued, “I just felt it in my heart, and I knew, I knew I was a match. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart.”

Just not that, Selena Gomez’s BFF also reacted to social media trolls as she responded, “I can’t read the comments because I don’t do well with that. I really don’t. People are so mean, and they hit you like, right there. Someone said, ‘Oh, you’re just looking for attention because your career is a flop.’ And I’m like, ‘Is it a flop?’ But guys, there’s no beef.”

