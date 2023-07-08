It has become a myth now that once upon a time, Hollywood has seen an IT couple – Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Two promising singing stars dated on and off from 2008 to 2018 and shared some beautiful moments together. However, after parting ways in 2018, Justin tied the knot with supermodel Hailey Baldwin with whom he dated in 2016 for six months, and Sel started to live her life on her own terms.

There were times when Sel talked about Bieber’s influence on her life. But this one time, she chose to pull up her savage sleeves and responded with her sense of humour when asked about Justin post their break-up. Scroll ahead to watch the video.

In the old video, the interviewer can be seen asking Selena Gomez, “You opened up and talked about how Justin Bieber has had a big impact in your life, and I wanna know how would you say he’s most influenced the person that you are today” and Sel chose to be savage that day. She took a sly dig, said, “I don’t think anybody truly actually cares. I think for me, what’s been great is that I’ve been able to live the life that I’ve wanted for myself.”

Talking about her life post-break-up with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez further added, “That doesn’t always look the way maybe people think it should look, but it’s not really my concern anymore.”

Check out the video shared on YouTube:

As soon as the old clip went viral once again, netizens started commenting. One wrote, “That was perfectly said Selena.” While another one penned, “She always takes the high road. I love that about her. She’s over Justin.”

Another one commented, “At that time he was out there cheating. So to her he truly didn’t care which he didn’t. Which made Selena the strong woman she is today. Blessings in disguise for her. Bleeding of the heart for him.”

And well, we ain’t denying. What about you? What are your thoughts about Selena Gomez’s opinion about Justin Bieber?

