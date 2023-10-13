Antony Rafiq Khan – better known across the globe simply as Tony Khan, is an American businessman involved in multiple sports, including American football (NFL), professional wrestling, and English Football (EFL). While he’s associated with many things, the 41-year-old sports executive – who became a naturalized American citizen in 1991, is best known as the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Today, we will tell you more about this businessman-promoter-sports executive and his net worth. To know about his different properties, the cars in his garage, the companies he’s associated with, and what titles he holds there – read on.

As per several media reports, Tony Khan – the man who holds executive roles in the teams his father, Shahid Khan, owns in NFL and EFL, is a billionaire – his reported net worth is said to be above $1.5 billion. After joining his father in managing the Jaguars in 2012 and Fulham in 2017, Tony pursued his passion for wrestling and established AEW in late 2018 – which is now the biggest competitor to Vince McMahon’s WWE.

Talking about his jobs/titles, Tony Khan is the chief football strategy officer of the National Football League team Jacksonville Jaguars and the vice-chairman and director of football operations for the English Football League team Fulham F.C. Tony regularly posts about both teams on his social media having achieved serious success with them. Details regarding how much he received for these titles are unknown.

Talking about his investments, Khan invested funds in TruMedia Networks in 2018 and is now the owner and chairman of the company. He’s also invested millions into AEW and Ring of Honor (ROH), and given how popular and successful they are currently, we can bet he’s got his investments back tenfold.

Talking about wrestling, he founded AEW on January 1, 2019, and co-owns it with his dad, Shahid Khan, who was the biggest investor in the company with an investment of around $100 million (according to Sportskeeda). In 2022, Tony Khan acquired ROH and has since been running it as a separate brand. However, he hosts shows like the Forbidden Door, where wrestlers from both AEW and ROH can compete with each other. In 2019 and 2020, Khan received the Promoter of the Year award from Wrestling Observer. In 2020, he was also awarded the Best Booker award.

As per a CA Knowledge report, Tony Khan’s net worth has risen by $500 million in the last six years. As per their date, the AEW co-founder and owner was worth $1 billion in 2018, $1.1 billion in 2019, $1.2 billion in 2020, $1.3 billion in 2021, $1.4 billion in 2022 and now $1.5 million in 2023.

Talking about real estate, Tony Khan owns several large properties in the US, including massive houses in Illinois, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Manhattan, among others. In fact, a 2-year-old Reddit post noted that the AEW co-founder reported also purchased a home in Stamford City, Connecticut. This new home – featuring 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, allegedly cost the businessman around $32million.

According to multiple media reports, the billionaire promoter – who has been making the headlines a lot recently owing to his tweets, is the proud owner of several expensive and high-end cars. Some of the fast wheels part of Khan’s million-dollar collection include iconic models such as the classic Ferrari Enzo, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar F-Type, and Lamborghini Aventador. Details of which other cars are in his garage are unknown.

