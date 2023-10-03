After his WWE contract ended on September 30, Adam Copeland – who is better known by his WWE ring name Edge, made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut on October 1 with an appearance during their WrestleDream match. And now, just a couple of days later, reports have surfaced that the WWE Hall of Famer has filed quite a few interesting trademarks.

You read that right. As per reports, the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ has filed several new trademarks. Read on to know what they are and which categories they will cover.

As reported by Fightful, Adam Copeland has filed trademarks for four words – Ledgend (spelled with his WWE name Edge in the middle), Cope, The Rogue, and Iconoclast. The AEW wrestler filled the trademark applications through a company called Wet Yeti Inc. with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

As per the report, Edge’s ‘Ledgend’ and ‘Iconoclast’ trademarks are “intended to cover the categories of bandanas, Hats, Shirts, Socks, Sweatshirts, Hooded sweatshirts.” The other two trademark applications – ‘Cope’ and ‘The Rogue’ are to “cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer”

It is also for “Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Talking about Edge’s switch from WWE to AEW, the wrestler’s last WWE match took place on the August 18 episode of WWE SmackDown and saw him defeat Sheamus in Toronto and celebrate his 25th anniversary with the Stamford-based promotion. His stylish AEW debut took place on Sunday during the main event of the WrestleDream. It saw him side with Darby Allin and Sting against his best friend Christian Cage and his partners Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus.

