Adam Joseph Copeland – known popularly by his ring name Edge, has made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut. For the unversed, speculations were doing the rounds regarding the wrestler’s wrestling future as his contract with WWE ended on September 30. Over the last weeks, there had been rampant speculation about Adam joining AEW despite having contract extension mail in his inbox.

Now, onto current matters: Edge made his grand entry after his longtime tag partner and co-Canadian wrestler Christian Cage defeated Darby Allin and retained the TNT championship in the main event. Adam stepped into the ring when Cade, Lucharsarus and their new ally, Nick Wayne, attacked Allin and Sting. Read on to know more about his epic AEW debut.

As reported by wrestlinginc, Edge made a stylish entry when Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Wayne were ready to finish their assault on Darby Allin and Sting. At this point, the lights went out, and a Grindhouse-inspired video of a man driving a fancy car through Seattle was screened. As the lights switched on, Adam’s trademark “Metalingus” theme by Alter Bridge, which he used in WWE, blared through the Climate Pledge Arena. Copeland then appeared through a fog of smoke and pyrotechnics.

Adam Copeland surprised his best friend, Christian Cage, when he stepped into the ring. While it seemed like Edge may have joined Cage and his partners in landing the finishing touches, the now-former-WWE wrestler ended up hitting Wayne with a chair and shaking hands with Sting and Darby Allin.

Check out Edge’s AEW stylish entry here:

EDGE DEBUTS IN AEW LIVE CROWD REACTION #AEWWrestleDream pic.twitter.com/ZBRQf5sAXt — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 2, 2023

A while ago, AEW founder and co-owner Tony Khan took to X and welcomed Edge to the company. He tweeted, “Welcome to the @AEW team! “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE!”

Welcome to the @AEW team! “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PNXTlSyT8p — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023

Edge’s last WWE match occurred on the August 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. The game – which saw him defeat Sheamus in Toronto, also celebrated Adam’s 25th anniversary with WWE. Before he entered the ring that day, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that it was the last match on his then-existing WWE contract.

