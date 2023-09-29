Adam Joseph Copeland, who is better known by his ring name Edge, is a well-known WWE wrestler who has won over 30 championships in his WWE career. The wrestler’s contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of this month, aka tomorrow, and the big question now is – where does his future lie?

With the news of his contract expiring making the news, fans wonder if Adam, who entered professional wrestling in 1992, would renew his contract with WWE or head to AEW to join best friend and co-Canadian wrestler Christian Cage.

A recent wrestlinginc report noted pwinsider saying that Edge – who is a Rated-R Superstar, was removed from the ‘miscellaneous’ section of WWE’s internal roster. For the unversed, the miscellaneous section is reserved for the promotion’s injured talent and performers who aren’t a part of the full-time roster. However, Adam’s ring name is still on WWE.com’s roster page. But his future with the Stamford-based company is still unclear.

The site noted speculations are in the wind about Edge either retiring from the scene or joining WWE’s rival AEW. This joining will also be a reunion platform for Adam and his longtime tag team partner and best friend, Christian Cage. However, in a social media posting, Copeland revealed he has been offered a WWE contract extension, which is “sitting in his inbox.” He added that he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do next with his career. He also noted that he was forced to retire the last time due to injury, but now the ball is in his court, and it is a lot more complicated.

Edge’s most recent WWE match took place on the August 18 episode of WWE SmackDown. The game – which saw him defeat Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto, Canada, also celebrated the wrestler’s 25-year anniversary with WWE. Before he entered the ring for this match, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that it was the last match on his existing WWE contract.

