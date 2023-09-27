WWE has been making the headlines owing to the company firing over 100 of its employees and 30 of its pro-wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Aliyah, Emma and more. Now, AEW’s President, Tony Khan, has taken a dig at his competitive promotion, saying, “Not every family business has those principles.”

During a recent media interaction, Tony spoke up about the promotion likely moving to Fox after WWE’s Smackdown reported it would be shifting networks and going to USA Network. Khan also indirectly looked at the Stamford-based promotion, firing its employees and releasing its pro-wrestlers.

As reported by nodq, during a media interaction to promote the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan got candid about the possibility of the promotion moving to Fox. He said, “I don’t think it would be fair to talk about possible bidders or outright speculation. Right now, we’re on Warner Brothers Discovery and I find that in the entertainment business, there is not a lot of loyalty at times, and there should be.”

Indirectly snubbing WWE for laying off its staff and releasing several pro-wrestlers like Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Aliyah, Emma, Dolph Ziggler, and more following their merger with UFC into TKO Group Holdings, Tony Khan said, “This is a family business, we’re not a public company. Even if I get punched in the face with circumstances, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to take it out on staff by cutting 100 staff or laying off 30 wrestlers. I really care about the people here and I would do anything I can to protect the jobs and livelihood of the people who work here.”

The AEW President continued, “That’s a family business, and that’s the difference between a family business and a public company in a lot of ways. Not every family business has those principles, but we do, and that’s how I was raised. I feel there is not enough loyalty in the entertainment business. Yes, it’s no secret, and it is a business. We’ll be up at the end of 2024 and I would love to stay at Warner Brothers Discovery forever.”

