Vincent Kennedy McMahon – who is better known globally as Vince McMahon, is a world-famous businessman, sports executive, and professional wrestling promoter who needs no introductions. Know for co-founding World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the 77-year-old has come a long way from being born and raised in a trailer park till he was 13 years.

Do you know how much he’s worth today? As per multiple media reports, Vince is a billionaire with an astonishing $3.1B net worth. Read on to know how he earns this dough and the different places he’s invested it in.

After serving as the CEO and Chairman of WWE for 40 years, Vince McMahon retired from the position in 2022 and currently works as the Executive Chairman of the promotion’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings – the company formed after Endeavour Group (the owners of UFC) acquired WWE for $9.3 billion in April 2023. As per Sports Keeda, prior to the acquisition, Vince was the WWE’s largest individual shareholder, and now he owns 16% of TKO, roughly 28.84 million shares. After the IPO, TKO’s market cap was $14.5 billion, making Vince’s stake in the company worth $2.32 billion.

Vince McMahon, who owned a 38% equity stake in WWE, got roughly $3.5 billion pre-tax from the sale of WWE to Endeavour and was also paid $100 million as a one-time dividend bonus.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Vince McMahon and his family reside at the family’s 10-acre abode in Greenwich, Connecticut. The mansion – which is around a 30-minute drive from the WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, CT, is reportedly worth $40 million. The McMahons had purchased the place for a mere $25 million. Besides the family home, Vince reportedly owned a $12 million penthouse in Manhattan and a sports yacht named “Sexy Bitch.” In 2022, Vince listed his Stamford penthouse for $4.1 million.

When it comes to vehicles, Hotcars – in a 2022 report, stated that Vince McMahon has a fair share of luxurious and comfortable vehicles in his collection. The former WWE CEO is the owner of a Bentley Continental GT Supersports, a Lincoln Town Car Limousine, a Mercedes-Benz SL600 R, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, an Audi R8 V10 Plus, a 1958 Corvette Stingray and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. The wrestler – who was accused of s*xual harassment in 1992 and 2006, also owns a Challenger 5000 Private Jet.

