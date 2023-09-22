Monica Bellucci is arguably one of the most beautiful women alive. The 58-year-old diva, who seems to be ageing in reverse, has a flair for making her fans go speechless with her photos. They are all things glamorous, sultry and bold. Monica seems to be a promoter of the ‘if you got it, you flaunt it’ philosophy, and well, she has ample confidence, beauty and curves.

The Italian star has often mesmerised us with her seductive pictures. But have you ever come across the sensuous avatar of Monica Bellucci’s daughter Deva Cassel? Scroll ahead to witness the magic created by the 18-year-old diva!

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Monica Bellucci and French actor Vincent Cassel’s daughter Deva Cassel is undoubtedly the next big thing in modelling and guess what, she is nothing less than her ever-sensuous mother. Deva made her modeling debut when she was just 14 in a fragrance campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.

Deva Cassel has also shared a cover of Italian Vogue with her mother for the July 2021 issue. The mother-daughter duo were seen wearing black Dolce & Gabbana dresses with identical hair and make-up. She has also made her runway debut and is heading on to be a successful model, like her mother. Today, let’s have a look at one of Deva Cassel’s bold photoshoots.

Have a look:

Deva Cassel photographed by Ellen von Unwerth for Wonderland Magazine pic.twitter.com/02c5PowPKr — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 21, 2023

Deva Cassel looked nothing short of sensational as she donned a floral bikini made of real flowers, flaunting her sensuous curves, washboard abs and perfectly toned legs. The photo showed Deva posing in front of a mirror that reflected the floral work of her outfit. For make-up, she chose contoured cheeks and highlighted features with bright red lipstick.

Deva used a bunch of flowers as an accessory for her long curly hair, which was left open adding onto the sultry attire, proving every inch of the saying ‘Like Mother, Like Daughter. The photos were clicked by photographer Ellen von Unwerth for Wonderland Magazine.

Many of you who might have come across Monica Belluci‘s Vogue photoshoot in November 2020 can recall Deva’s mother’s floral outfit, which was not totally similar but was to some extent relatable. Thanks to Monica Belluci’s subtle yet hot avatar in the photoshoot.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Bellucci (@monicabellucciofficiel)

What are your thoughts about Deva Cassel’s hot and bold photoshoot?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Alleged Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Leaves Nothing To Imagination As She Flashes Her T*tties In A Sheer Outfit, Totally Owning The Moment Like A Queen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News