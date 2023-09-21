Paris Hilton is launching her own collection of sportswear and handbags. The 42-year-old socialite and reality star is expanding her business empire as her own 11:11 Media brand teams up with IHL Group on a new range coming in 2024.

The initial collection will be followed by a spring 2025 range including footwear, activewear, athleisure, outerwear, sleepwear and accessories.

As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, Paris Hilton said in a statement, “I could not be more excited to bring my love of fashion to life in this collection. I have closets full of inspiration that span decades of looks and IHL has been a true partner in taking the trends I’m most passionate about and turning them into signature looks that have the perfect Paris Hilton vibe.”

IHL’s roster of brands includes the likes of Tahari, Jason Wu and BCBGMaxAzria, and the company are “thrilled” to have Paris Hilton on board.

CEO Sami Souid added: “We are thrilled to partner with Paris — a true definition of a multihyphenate. She has continued to evolve her brand — through activism work that empowers and inspires the next generation, to storytelling and partnerships through her integrated media company, 11:11 Media. We’ve watched her brand grow, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of that continued growth.”

Souid noted that Paris Hilton has been fully involved in the project as creative director, and stores like Nordstrom, Macy’s and “maybe even Bloomingdale’s” will be targeted. He added that the collection is aimed at the young contemporary market and “new career woman”.

Paris Hilton pondered, “Choosing a favorite look is like asking me to choose a favorite Hilton pet. I’ll admit that I’m most excited about the handbags because they elevate and complete any outfit and the designs are forward-thinking to ensure everything feels fresh and new.”

