Scarlett Johansson is among the highest-paid actresses in the world. She is always away from social media as she refrains to debut on any of the platforms, but never away from headlines as it is safe to say that media loves her. Scarlett has starred in many award-winning films throughout her picturesque career as she has explored various genres and proved there is nothing she can’t do. Apart from her acting, the actress’ fashion game is always on point, and we are a fan. She recently turned heads in a little black dress as she stepped out for Milan Fashion Week.

The actress has been in the industry for almost three decades now as she started off when she was just a kid with the 1994 film North. However, her breakthrough came after nine years with the 2003 film Lost In Translation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson is now a global star as she is widely known for playing Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, coming back to her fashion choices, the actress recently touched down at Milan Fashion Week. Yes, it is that time of the year, and Scarlette is sparing nothing when it comes to putting her sizzling hot body on display and making many feel weak in the knees.

For Prada’s Womenswear SS 2024 show, the Black Widow actress opted for the little black dress and took it to a whole other level. The dress that she wore featured a crisscross halterneck detailing with a keyhole cutout on the front. The mini dress also had a belt in the middle with a gold buckle. The rick fabric of the dress and its overall look was a perfect choice for the show, and Scarlett Johansson indeed nailed it.

The look was well accessorised with thick gold hoops, bracelets and rings. The Lucy star paired the dress with matching statement heels with a slightly dramatic shape. Her black bag and matching goggles went perfectly with the dress. The 38-year-old tied her blondes in a neat bun and her makeup was subtle with nude lipstick. Check out her pictures making rounds on Twitter here.

Scarlett Johansson for Prada at Milan Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/yK9Ork3xla — Scarlett Johansson Fanpage (@ScarlettForum) September 21, 2023

What are your views on Scarlett Johansson’s look? Let us know in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Turned Into A S*xy Baywatch Model Dressed In A Red Bikini All ‘Wet & Hawt’ Thrusting Herself Sensually Into Her Ex Tom Hiddleston

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News