After a few dull games, the Indian Premier League, aka IPL, has become interesting. In the current stage, almost every game is turning out to be exciting, and recently, we even witnessed the first super over in IPL 2025. Among players, some young Indian cricketers are shining bright due to their skills and impactful performances, and one of them is Tilak Varma. He has managed to get a start in every game, and in a couple of recent innings, he also scored half-centuries.

Tilak is reportedly just 22 years old. He is a left-handed batsman and a part-time off-spinner. He made his international debut in a T20I match against the West Indies in 2023. Domestically, he plays for Hyderabad. In First-class cricket, he enjoys an average of 50, while in List A cricket, he has an average of 48.

Tilak Varma made his IPL debut in 2022, when Mumbai Indians bought him for his ability to hit the ball hard. In the first season, he was bought at a decent price of 1.70 crores. Considering he was a newbie, he got an impressive amount. In the debut season, he scored 397 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 131.

In 2023, Tilak Varma was retained by Mumbai Indians at the same price of 1.70 crores. In 2023, he scored 343 runs at an average of 43. His strike rate was higher than in 2022 at 164. Again in 2024, he was retained in the Mumbai camp at the same price. Yes, he played at the same price and scored 416 runs in the entire season, his highest-ever in his IPL career.

Considering a good average of 41 in 2024, Tilak was retained again by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025, but this time, he was paid a hefty amount. After a zero hike for three years, the left-handed batsman was given a massive 370.58% hike in salary.

From a decent sum of 1.70 crores, Tilak Varma’s salary skyrocketed to 8 crores in IPL 2025, and his batting performance is proving that he’s worth every penny. In the 7 matches played so far, he has scored 231 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of almost 142. He has already made two half-centuries and will likely score more.

