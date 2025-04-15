In the male-dominated IPL, we have seen some ladies making their mark. After Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, and Gayatri Reddy, Kavya Maran is grabbing all the attention of cricket fans. She is seen during almost every game of Sunrisers Hyderabad, cheering up her team and making fans’ hearts skip a beat. But do you really know who she is and how much net worth she enjoys in 2025? Here’s all you need to know!

Kavya shot to fame in the last couple of years. Time and again, we have seen her cute and emotional reactions during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL matches go viral. She’s already a crush for many guys, and it’s no wonder she is always on the cameraman’s focus whenever Hyderabad is out to play a game. Besides her beauty, Kavya continues to win hearts with her passion and involvement in the game.

Who is Kavya Maran?

For those who aren’t aware, Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran (Chairman and Founder of the Sun Group) and Kavery Maran (CEO of Sun TV Network). Among all businesses, Kalanithi Maran is mostly popular for his production house, Sun Pictures, which has backed biggies like Jailer, Enthiran, and Coolie.

Born on August 6, 1992, Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and also in charge of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the South Africa T20 League. She’s reportedly involved in the decision-making processes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and the overall management and is also responsible for shaping up the entire team. This clearly proves that she’s a beauty with a brain!

Kavya Maran’s net worth in 2025

As mentioned above, Kavya Maran comes from a powerful business family. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is at the top of the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List list and enjoys a staggering net worth of $3.1 billion, according to Forbes. In Indian rupees, it equals 26,576 crores in Indian rupees.

Though information about Kavya’s stakes in Sunrisers Hyderabad has not been disclosed, she is reported to have a massive net worth of 409 crores.

