There had been a lot of speculations regarding Coolie’s release date in the past, and out of nowhere, it was learned that the makers are aiming for a release during the Independence Day weekend. Later, it was said that the makers changed their plans to avoid an unnecessary clash with War 2. To everyone’s surprise, yesterday, it was officially announced that the upcoming magnum opus is arriving on the eve of Independence Day. So, the box office battle – Rajinikanth versus Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is now on!

Rajinikanth joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj is the biggest selling point of the upcoming Kollywood biggie. Even if it’s a standalone film, theories and rumors of its connection with LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) will pump its hype. Other than that, exciting names like Nagarjuna and Upendra are associated with the film. Also, there’s a special cameo of Aamir Khan.

So, Coolie is a sure-shot recipe for a blockbuster, and with good word-of-mouth, it has the potential to break almost every record of the Tamil film industry. In fact, it is touted to be the first ever 1000 crore grosser from Kollywood. Yes, the film has the potential of scoring 1000 crores at the worldwide box office, but now, with the clash getting officially confirmed, the 1000 crore dream is seemingly crushed.

Both Coolie and War 2 are locked for a battle on August 14. This has definitely affected the potential of both films, but it looks like the Rajinikanth starrer will suffer the bigger dent. Hrithik and NTR’s film already has an edge due to its sequel and Spy Universe factors.

Rajinikanth enjoys a huge market in Telugu, but due to a clash, Coolie’s screen count will suffer in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Jr NTR’s presence will ensure dominance for War 2 in the division of screens. In a solo release, Rajini’s magnum opus would have benefitted in the Hindi market due to the brand of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aamir Khan’s cameo. But now, it’s a no-brainer that YRF’s upcoming biggie will dent it significantly.

Overseas, both Coolie and War 2 will impact each other’s business. While Rajinikanth has always been a strong force internationally, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR also enjoy an immense following.

On the whole, a clash with War 2 has definitely impacted the worldwide box office potential of Coolie. With the kind of buzz it is enjoying, it had a shot at the 1000 crore club, but now, it looks like an impossible task.

