Coolie is enjoying an immense buzz on the ground level and is touted to be the next big thing in Kollywood. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the magnum opus has created strong hype around itself with all the promotional material released so far. Considering the potential of tearing apart the box office, the film is enjoying a solid demand among buyers, and the latest buzz is about its theatrical rights in Telugu states.

Hype in the Telugu market

Rajini is undoubtedly one of the biggest Kollywood stars in the Telugu market. His Jailer was a massive success in Telugu, showing that Thalaiva can score a 100 crore grosser in the future with appealing content. His next, Thalaivar 171, marks his debut collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, leaving everyone excited. It also stars Nagarjuna in a key role, thus hyping up the Telugu audience. Other than that, there’s a factor of LCU (Lokesh Cinema Universe) attached to it.

High price for Coolie

Considering all the hype, the makers of Coolie have quoted over 50 crores for theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While this number looks very big, some distributors are already discussing acquiring the rights, as per Track Tollywood’s report. If this deal gets locked, which is likely to happen, the breakeven target will be very high for Thalaivar 171.

Massive target for Telugu breakeven

Going by the value of theatrical rights value, Coolie will need to earn around 100 crore gross at the box office in Telugu states to achieve breakeven. This is a big number but very much achievable. With a solid hype already, the film can earn big if the content is good. For those who don’t know, Jailer earned around 82 crore gross in Telugu states.

If we calculate, Thalaivar 171 will need to earn 22% higher collection than Jailer to achieve breakeven in Telugu states. This doesn’t look easy but is achievable.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Wraps Up Its Glorious Run, Earns 44% Of Its Total Sum From Overseas Market!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News