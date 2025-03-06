The Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: Brave New World is witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office overall. However, it is adding a few milestones on the way. On its 3rd Tuesday, it managed to surpass the lifetime run of Angelina Jolie’s Eternals. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie.

According to Luiz Fernando, Captain America: Brave New World clocked in 1.6 million on its 3rd Tuesday with a 42.4% drop from its last Tuesday. It remained lower than the previous Captain America Marvel releases like Captain America: The First Avenger (2 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2.2 million) and Captain America: Civil War (2.9 million).

When compared to the other President Day releases, Captain America: Brave New World’s collection remained the same as Sonic The Hedgehog (1.6 million). However, the Anthony Mackie starrer managed to surpass the collections of Fifty Shades Of Grey (980 K) and Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania (1.3 million). But the movie could not surpass the collections of Deadpool (2.9 million) and Black Panther (6.3 million).

Captain America: Brave New World earned a 166.1 million cume in the US box office. This led to it surpassing the lifetime collections of the Eternals which had garnered 164.9 million cume. Now, the Anthony Mackie starrer is looking forward to toppling Captain America: The First Avenger’s entire 176.7 million US run this weekend.

The movie is also enjoying a less competition at the box office window until Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s Snow White arrives in 3 weeks. The movie aims to attain between 195 million and 215 million in the US run. However, this target is quite lukewarm for a Marvel film which overall makes this one a dismal affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Box Office: From Earning $1B In A Single Market To Being #1 Film In China – 8 Unprecedented Feats Achieved By This Theatrical Monster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News