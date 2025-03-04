Anthony Mackie is set to beat Chris Evans’ OG Captain America movie this upcoming weekend. Captain America: Brave New World might soon surpass The First Avenger and achieve this notable feat in the franchise. The film by Julius Onah is the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Captain America 4 is also gearing up to surpass Evans’ movie’s domestic haul. As it is not facing any other biggie at the cinemas in the United States, for now, its dailies are coming in better than Ant-Man and Quantumania. The movie was made on a reported budget of $180 million, and although it has recovered that amount, it still needs more than $100 million to start making a profit.

In the US, the weekend actuals for Captain America: Brave New World came in lower than reported. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, it collected $3.55 million on Friday, followed by $6.8 million on Saturday, and finally $4.4 million on Sunday. Therefore, the third weekend total of the MCU flick is $14.85 million, taking the domestic cume to $163.55 million.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, the film reached a $178.4 million cume after collecting $18.8 million this weekend. The film dropped by 46.7% from last weekend. It has accumulated the amount from over 53 markets, thus reaching the $341.9 million worldwide cume. The movie is around $30 million away from beating Captain America: The First Avenger’s worldwide haul.

Chris Evans led Captain America: The First Avenger, collected $176.65 million in the United States and $370.56 million worldwide. Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie, will potentially surpass the OG film this upcoming weekend. It will then become the third highest-grossing installment in the Captain America franchise. Anthony Mackie’s first solo MCU outing is expected to earn between $405 million and $440 million in its global run, a disappointing feat for a Marvel movie.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

