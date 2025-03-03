Captain America: Brave New World marked a significant chapter in the MCU, launching Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. The film delves into political intrigue, with President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, at its center. Ross’s controversial policies and secretive actions set the stage for escalating tensions.

The movie’s subplot involves the discovery of adamantium on Celestial Island, leading to international disputes over its control. The climax intensifies as Ross, under the influence of gamma radiation, transforms into the formidable Red Hulk, culminating in a battle that tests Wilson’s resolve and leadership. While Captain is successful in what he sought out to, a question still remains as to the eventual fate of Red Hulk.

Julius Onah believes Sam Wilson was needed to be involved in the story of Ross

Initially introduced in earlier MCU installments as a staunch military figure with a deep-seated distrust of superhumans, Thaddeus Ross’s evolution reaches a critical juncture in this film. Upon assuming the presidency, Ross faces a myriad of challenges, both domestic and international. Ross’s administration seeks to harness adamantium, aiming to bolster national security and technological advancement. However, this ambition places him at odds with other nations and even allies.

Amid these tensions, Ross’s health becomes a focal point. Unbeknownst to many, he suffers from a debilitating heart condition. In a desperate bid to maintain his strength and authority, Ross turns to Dr. Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, portrayed by Tim Blake Nelson. Sterns provides Ross with experimental pills laced with gamma radiation, ostensibly to prolong his life. However, this treatment has unforeseen consequences.

The gamma radiation accumulates in Ross’s system, leading to his involuntary transformation into the Red Hulk during a press conference, leading to the climatic events. Director Julius Onah reflected on this fate of Ross in an interview with THR, stating, “We always knew the story needed to end in an emotional place that felt satisfying and felt cathartic.” He emphasizes the importance of empathy in resolving conflicts, noting that Sam Wilson’s acute emotional intelligence plays a pivotal role in the narrative’s resolution.

Finally, reacting to what was the fate of Ross, Onah hinted at resolving Ross’ story and having Wilson’s emotional intelligence be a part of it. “And knowing that Sam’s emotional intelligence is so acute, it became, “Wow, what if there was a way to have him utilize that to resolve Ross’s story and reinforce this theme of empathy?,” Julius Onah revealed.

