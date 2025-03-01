For years, sci-fi enthusiasts have been caught off guard by a revelation about Brad Pitt: that he once turned down a role in The Matrix. The idea of Pitt entering the cyberpunk universe alongside Morpheus and Trinity has left fans in a state of wonder. Would he have slipped into the iconic black trench coat as Neo, or was another part on the table?

A Role Never Meant To Be

While promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, Pitt casually acknowledged that he had been approached for the now-legendary film but chose to walk away. He kept the details vague, only admitting to passing on The Matrix and hinting at a few other major projects he had declined over the years. To him, the role was simply never meant to be.

“I did pass on The Matrix. I took the red pill. That’s the only one I’m naming … I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one. Just to clarify that. I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine,” the Hollywood star said. “I really believe [the role] was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and make it. I really do believe in that. If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.”

"Keanu Reeves was the last choice for "Neo" from The Matrix. Brad Pitt was first to accept before declining. Leonardo DiCaprio later accepted before declining. Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Sandra Bullock, Johnny Depp, Kevin Costner, David Duchovny, and Tom Cruise were considered." pic.twitter.com/gPNw7uS7jQ — سلطـــــــان (@Su_A_J) August 19, 2020

Would Brad Pitt Have Changed The Matrix?

With that revelation, the internet had a field day. Some argued Pitt’s involvement would have reshaped the film’s entire tone, shifting it from a mind-bending cyber-thriller to a more traditional action flick.

One said, “Seeing lanky Keanu Reeves kick a** really drove home the point of the Matrix. Brad Pitt would have made it seemed almost like an action film, instead of more science-fiction-y. Just my opinion. I love the film we got.”

Another added, “I bet it would have rocked though. We’re picturing Brad replacing Keanu when it would have been something completely different.”

Comparisons were quickly drawn to another infamous “almost-casting,” Nicolas Cage as Superman in Tim Burton’s scrapped project. “I’m sort of reminded of that test footage of Nick Cage in Tim Burton’s Superman. So many crucify Nic Cage for it but I just have to disagree,” wrote a third.

“The guy is a good actor, Tim Burton was on a roll and the film would have probably been one of the most interesting adaptations of Superman. The thing is, most of the reason a movie is great is because of the directors, the writers, the DP and in the case of The Matrix, certainly the editors and post-production team,” they added.

“Of course the actors have a huge role but its really the cherry on top of everything else the production has built. And for The Matrix, its such a fantastic film for reasons beyond its acting talent. And you know what? I’d say the same about Tim Burton’s Batman movies. Michael Keaton is great, but that movie is something else because of the world they built.”

Of course, not everyone took the news seriously. Jokingly, some fans imagined Pitt in the role of Trinity instead, quipping that he would have been a flawless replacement for Carrie-Anne Moss. Others reasoned that he had no regrets as, after all, he was dominating the late ’90s with Fight Club and Se7en, carving out a different kind of cinematic legacy.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was La La Land Announced As The Winner Of Best Picture At Oscars 2017 By Mistake?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News