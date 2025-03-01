The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most excruciating in gaming history. Rockstar Games has kept information tightly under wraps, releasing only a single trailer so far, yet the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. With over a decade since the launch of GTA 5, expectations for the next installment are sky-high. Every piece of news, no matter how small, is dissected by eager gamers searching for clues about the game’s features, soundtrack, and possible surprises.

One of the most beloved aspects of GTA games is their in-game radio stations, which feature carefully curated music that defines the era and atmosphere of the game world. And now, a recent revelation by a musician has given fans a rare glimpse into how Rockstar Games selects and licenses music for its iconic franchise. The amount offered to have a song featured in GTA 6 has surprised many, sparking debate over artist compensation in one of the biggest entertainment releases of the decade.

Rockstar offered a sum of $7,500 each to a three-man band for “Temptation”

Music has always been an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto experience. Naturally, expectations are high for GTA 6, with fans eager to hear what Rockstar has in store for its latest radio selections. Recently, British musician Martyn Ware, co-founder of the band Heaven 17 took to X to reveal that Rockstar Games approached him to include his 1983 hit song Temptation in GTA 6. While initially excited at the prospect of his music being part of such a massive cultural phenomenon, Ware was taken aback by the offer.

He was offered just $7,500 for a complete buyout of the song’s usage rights in the game, meaning no future royalties. Ware took his reaction to X (formerly Twitter). “Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email re the offer,” he wrote. “It was $7,500 – for a buyout of any future royalties from the game – forever.” He didn’t hold back in his response, sarcastically adding: “Ah, but think of the exposure. Go f** yourself.”*

The musician’s post quickly gained traction, with fans and fellow artists weighing in on the fairness of such an offer. Given that GTA 5 has earned over $8.6 billion since its release, many found the sum to be shockingly low. Others argued that having a song featured in GTA 6 could lead to increased streams and new listeners, which might make up for the lack of direct financial compensation.

Further clarifying the situation, Ware revealed that the offer was actually $7,500 per songwriter, meaning the total payout for the song would have been $22,500. However, he still found the sum unacceptable, considering the game’s anticipated billion-dollar success.

