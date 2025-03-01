Hollywood’s 2024 movie lineup was a mix of blockbuster triumphs and box office disasters. While films like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine shattered records and earned critical acclaim, others failed to impress, leaving audiences and critics underwhelmed. The industry celebrates cinematic excellence with the prestigious Oscars as award season arrives. However, ahead of this year’s Oscars, we have the Razzies 2025.

Just a night before the Academy Awards, the Golden Raspberry Awards, commonly known as the Razzies, shine a less flattering spotlight on the year’s worst films. This year’s winners (or losers) have been announced, and some of Hollywood’s biggest names have found themselves on the receiving end of these dubious honors.

Madame Web Becomes The First Comic Book Movie After Nine Years To Win The Worst Movie Award

The biggest “winner” of Razzies 2025 was Madame Web, which took home three trophies, including the dreaded Worst Picture award. This marks the first time in nearly a decade that a comic book film has been named Worst Picture, with the last being Fantastic Four (2015).

The Dakota Johnson-led Sony film also received Worst Actress for Johnson’s performance and Worst Screenplay, credited to Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, and S.J. Clarkson. With a dismal 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a worldwide gross of just $100.4 million, Madame Web was widely regarded as a critical and commercial failure.

Joker: Folie à Deux was another high-profile film that won multiple Razzies. The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led sequel won Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel and Worst Screen Combo for the pairing of its lead actors.

Other notable Razzies 2025 “winners” included Megalopolis, with Francis Ford Coppola receiving Worst Director and Jon Voight being named Worst Supporting Actor for Reagan. Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix comedy Unfrosted earned two awards – Worst Actor for Seinfeld himself and Worst Supporting Actress for Amy Schumer.

List Of Winners At Razzies 2025

Worst Picture – Madame Web

– Madame Web Worst Director – Francis Ford Coppola – Megalopolis

– Francis Ford Coppola – Megalopolis Worst Actor – Jerry Seinfeld – Unfrosted as Bob Cabana

– Jerry Seinfeld – Unfrosted as Bob Cabana Worst Actress – Dakota Johnson – Madame Web as Cassandra Webb

– Dakota Johnson – Madame Web as Cassandra Webb Worst Supporting Actor – Jon Voight For Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers

– Jon Voight For Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers Worst Supporting Actress – Amy Schumer – Unfrosted as Marjorie Post

– Amy Schumer – Unfrosted as Marjorie Post Worst Screen Combo – Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux

– Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel – Joker: Folie à Deux (Warner Bros.)

Rip-off or Sequel – Joker: Folie à Deux (Warner Bros.) Worst Screenplay – Madame Web

– Madame Web Razzie Redeemer Award – Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

While the Oscars celebrate Hollywood’s finest, the Razzies are a humorous (and sometimes brutal) reminder that not every film meets expectations. Whether these movies deserved their Razzie wins is up for debate, but their legacy as 2024’s biggest disappointments is now cemented.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Jennifer Aniston Dating “Behind Closed Doors” Years After Divorce From Justin Theroux? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News