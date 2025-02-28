While the professional life of Jennifer Aniston has mostly been on the rise, her personal life has been kept under wraps ever since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. Before that, her divorce from Brad Pitt after rumors that he allegedly cheated on her with Angelina Jolie was no secret for people.

Since her last divorce, Jennifer has kept most of her personal life away from the spotlight. Her romances and dating history have, more or less, been kept under wraps. A new report has now suggested that the Friends star has been dating behind closed doors and keeping it hush-hush to not let too many people know. Here’s everything we know about it.

Jennifer Aniston Dating “Behind Closed Doors” Years After Last Divorce?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Jennifer enjoys dating around and keeping it low-key to avoid attracting significant attention. “Jen has always met guys through her friends and her management team. She gets set up a lot, actors will have their reps call her reps and they go from there,” as per a source. Privacy has grown to become very important to the actress.

This is precisely why The Morning Show star has become “very good” at keeping secrets and hiding her romantic history. “It’s all happening behind closed doors. She meets them at the houses of their mutual friends, or they come to her house. She much prefers to control the situation and guard her privacy,” the insider alleged about Jennifer’s preferred method.

All this is because the Jennifer Aniston feels a lot of added pressure anytime the press catches wind of relationships. “She’d rather not deal with that until it’s a serious thing,” referring to her casually dating and meeting people to figure out who she likes and can see a future with.

“So far, Jen hasn’t found anything that’s solid enough to go public with, but she does date a lot more than people realize,” the source claimed. Privacy was also an issue during her marriage to Justin. He previously told Esquire, “People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance,” referring to all the media and public scrutiny around it.

“And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he stated. For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2000, and they finalized their divorce in 2005, after which he married Angelina Jolie. After 8 years of legal battles, they recently finalized their divorce.

Meanwhile, after splitting from Brad, she married Justin in 2015, but their divorce was finalized in 2018. While Jennifer’s name has been linked to several people, including her Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, who has been known to have had a crush on her, there has been no confirmation.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Gene Hackman & Wife Found Mummified In Their $4M Mansion With Pills Scattered Nearby As Suspicious Deaths Raise Chilling Questions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News