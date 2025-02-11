Jennifer Aniston has recently traded her Los Angeles life for a fresh start in Montecito, where she’s moved into the farmhouse she bought from Oprah Winfrey for a cool $24 million in 2022.

The sprawling property, nestled on an acre of land with breathtaking views of the ocean and mountains, has undergone extensive renovations, including the addition of a new swimming pool, making it the perfect escape from the chaos of California’s wildfires.

Jennifer Aniston’s New Chapter And A Hope For Love

Even though the ‘Friends’ alum is excited about her new beginning, she’s also optimistic the change might help her open up to love again, as it’s been quite some time since she’s been in a relationship.

“She’s hopeful that a fresh start might make it easier to find love again,” a source revealed. “It’s been so long since she’s had a relationship – she really misses that companionship.”

While Aniston is embracing her new surroundings, she’s expected to hang on to her Bel-Air mansion, which she bought for $34 million in 2012 and where she married Justin Theroux in 2015.

Jennifer Aniston Set to Join Several Celebrities Amid Rumors of Romance

Aniston’s new home places her among some of Hollywood’s elite, including neighbors like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Adam Levine.

However, as rumors swirl about a potential romance between her and former President Barack Obama, which she has firmly denied, sources say Aniston remains lonely.

“Jen was going to have her people either not respond or give a ‘no comment’, but she thought that would add fuel to the fire,” they said, per RadarOnline. She decided to shut it down before it could get even more out of hand.”

Aniston has already been married a couple of times, with Pitt from 2000-2005 and then to Theroux from 2015-2018.

But despite her success and her strong circle of friends, including her adored dogs, Aniston admits that her large homes feel empty without the companionship she’s been longing for.

“Jen does her best to fill up her world. She’s got a lot of wonderful friends, dotes on her precious fur babies and even fosters others, but there are only so many dinner parties or girls’ nights she can throw,” an insider said. “The sad reality is that she is alone a lot of the time. She has her staff around during the day, which helps because they’ve become like family to her.”

They added, “But once they’ve gone home and it’s just her and the dogs, that huge house can feel empty. It may be tough to feel sorry for someone so rich and famous, but Jen confesses that she’s lonely and misses the times when she had Justin there to keep her company.”

“It’s not that she wants him back, she just never imagined that she’d still be single all these years later. It’s really pretty sad,” the insider concluded.

