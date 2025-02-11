Turns out, Jennifer Aniston was in touch with Matthew Perry just hours before he passed. And his texts? They weren’t weighed down by sadness or hardship. They were cheerful, witty, and effortlessly him—Matty being Matty.

Perry, best known as FRIENDS’ king of sarcasm, Chandler Bing, tragically passed away at 54 in October. But before that? He was getting healthy. He was quitting smoking. He was doing the work. And when Aniston shared their last conversation, she didn’t describe someone in pain—she spoke of a man full of life.

It shifts the whole perspective, doesn’t it? When we hear about addiction, we often expect the worst. But Perry? He was moving forward, not falling behind. And Aniston wants people to understand that.

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Perry’s Happy and Hopeful Final Texts

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston revealed she had been texting Matthew Perry that very morning. His final messages weren’t heavy with sorrow or regret. They were filled with jokes— the kind only he could pull off.

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty,” she said. “He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

If that doesn’t punch you straight in the heart, Reese Witherspoon, who was sitting next to her, took Aniston’s hand as she started crying. Perry wanted to be remembered, but not just as the man who struggled. He wanted people to recognize the real him—the guy who made them laugh so hard their stomachs hurt.

Perry had been open about his battle with addiction. His 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, laid it all out—rehab stints, near-death experiences, and the fight to stay sober.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” Aniston also shared on Instagram.

When the news broke, Aniston, along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, released a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

And the tributes didn’t stop there. Each of them took to Instagram to share their personal memories. Aniston’s post was especially gut-wrenching. She shared a screenshot of an old text from Perry that said, “Making you laugh just made my day. It just made my day.”

Her reply? “Awww, the first of THOUSANDS of times.” And that? The kind of legacy that lasts. More than just an actor, Perry was a writer, a comedian, and a person who wanted to help others battling addiction. He dedicated much of his later years to advocacy, even opening a sober living facility called the Perry House. Perry made the world laugh. And thanks to Aniston, we know that he was laughing, too—right up until the end.

