The Kardashians is airing its sixth season at the moment, and the episodes are being enjoyed by fans for their drama, fun, and the behind-the-scenes peeks into the lives of the Kardashians and the Jenners. Scott Disick may not be a Kar-Jenner, but he was a part of the family for a long, long time.

Kourtney and Scott may have broken up many years ago, and she may have moved on with her husband, Travis Barker, but they will always share their three children: son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign. This is why he continues to star on The Kardashians to date. Here’s how a scene on the show featured Scott’s weight loss drug and how he reacted to it.

Scott Disick Reacts To Weight Loss Medication Visible In His Refrigerator

During a recent episode, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are sitting together when they video call Scott to share the news that his weight loss drug was spotted on the Internet. “Did you see from the show? Did you see what’s in your fridge?” Khloe asked the father of three after he picked up the call. Scott was confused about what the topic was and replied, “No?”

But it took him only a couple more seconds to piece together what Khloe was hinting at. “No!” a surprised Scott reacted and asked, “It shows the Mounjaro? You’re lying.” Khloe and Kendall proceed to laugh at his reaction and discuss how a scene where he opened up his fridge gave the world a glimpse of the weight loss medication he has been using quite recently.

“It’s everywhere, Scott,” Khloe stated, referring to the clip and the pictures going viral with the netizens dissecting it. “Oh, f*ck me running!” Scott said and then made it very clear for the audience as he added, “By the way, I’m not embarrassed that I took it.” To this, Khloe replied, “You shouldn’t be.”

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Scott Disick’s Weight Loss Drug Being Revealed On Television

During a confessional in the episode, Khloe made a comment on the scene and felt that Scott should have been more careful about his surroundings when he knew the cameras were rolling. The podcast host joked, “Do what everyone else does, hide your drugs!” then laughed and added, “No.”

For those not very versed with it, Mounjarom, known as Tirzepatide, is a FDA-approved drug similar to Ozempic. The latter has recently gained a lot of popularity with several celebrities consuming it for huge weight loss.

