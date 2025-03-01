Millie Bobby Brown has been turning heads lately with her social media posts, channeling a full-blown Y2K pop star aesthetic. It wasn’t long before fans started piecing things together, speculating that her latest Instagram looks weren’t just fashion choices but they were an unspoken audition.

Is Millie Bobby Brown The New Britney Spears?

And now, Brown has confirmed what many suspected: she’s eager to step into Britney Spears’ shoes, literally and figuratively, for a biopic based on the pop icon’s memoir, ‘The Woman in Me.’

“Nothing would make me happier than being able to play such an iconic, beautiful person. I leave that to the Gods,” Millie told ET. She also previously told Access Hollywood that she would be absolutely elated “to be a part of her story.”

“I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I’d always be open to that,” the young actress added.

Why Millie Bobby Brown Feels Connected to Britney Spears

For the ‘Stranger Things’ star, the idea of portraying Spears isn’t new. Back in 2022, she openly expressed her desire to bring a real-life figure to the screen, singling out the ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ singer as her dream role.

“I wanna play a real person,” Millie said, adding that she wanted to portray the iconic pop star during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.”

The 21-year-old has spoken about feeling a connection with Britney, particularly in terms of growing up under the relentless scrutiny of the public eye. Watching old interviews of the pop star, she sensed a familiar emotional thread, an experience she understands all too well.

The Biopic: A Project in Limbo

While Brown’s enthusiasm for the project is undeniable, the film itself remains in a state of flux. Universal Studios secured the rights to the biopic after a heated bidding war, with ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu attached to helm the project.

However, Spears, who has a significant say in shaping the narrative, has reportedly been indecisive about how she wants her story told. One insider described the process as constantly shifting, with the singer frequently “changing her mind like the wind” just as creative plans seem to take form.

Jon M. Chu’s Commitment to Britney Spears’ Vision

Chu gave an update on the making of the biopic last month at the Golden Globe Awards. Despite the uncertainty, he has made it clear that Spears will be deeply involved in the film’s development.

“I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium,” he recalled to Billboard. “So I want to do her justice and tell her story right.”

While he has ideas about the approach, he emphasized that a story as personal and complex as Britney’s deserves to be handled with care, not rushed to meet studio deadlines.

“She’s going to be very involved. I haven’t really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this,” he said. “I have ideas and things, an approach, but it’s very early.”

