Millie Bobby Brown has made it clear that her man is not just her boyfriend anymore. Unfortunately, a photographer was recently at the receiving end when they misidentified the 21-year-old actor’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest Netflix film, The Electric State.

The event, held on February 24, was a star-studded affair, with Millie sharing the screen with Hollywood heavyweight Chris Pratt. Still, amidst all the flashing cameras and red-carpet excitement, one moment stood out. As Millie and Jake posed together for photos, photographers called out for her to “get your boyfriend.” Without missing a beat, she swiftly corrected them, asserting, “He’s not my boyfriend.”

Though the slip-up was brief, it was enough to make headlines. The photographers quickly apologized, and Millie laughed off the mistake, reassuring them with a smile. Even Jake found the moment amusing, chuckling at her quick response.

“He’s not my boyfriend” – Millie Bobby Brown takes photos with her husband Jake Bongiovi at #TheElectricState premiere pic.twitter.com/5jFvfjo33h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2025

Mille Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi: A Glamorous Couple On The Red Carpet

The couple, who exchanged vows in an intimate Hamptons ceremony in May 2024, radiated elegance at the premiere. Millie dazzled in a breathtaking gold-embellished gown with a sweetheart neckline, perfectly complemented by a gold choker and a sophisticated updo. Standing beside her, Jake exuded classic charm in a black tuxedo, complete with a sleek bowtie.

From Instagram Selfies To ‘Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi’

Millie and Jake’s love story has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Jake, the 22-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, proposed to Millie in 2023, and she joyfully shared the news with her millions of Instagram followers through a black-and-white snapshot.

Quoting Taylor Swift’s Lover, she captioned the post, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.” Two months later, the couple celebrated their engagement with an intimate party, posing in front of white heart-shaped balloons and a glowing “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi” sign.

Their relationship became public in June 2021 when they posted a cozy selfie, setting fans up with speculation. Since then, the duo has been inseparable, and now Millie is gearing up for the much-anticipated final season of Stranger Things this November.

