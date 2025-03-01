One of the most prestigious Hollywood award ceremonies is the Oscars. Every year, not only do we witness a star-studded event, but it also gives titles to the worthy movies, actors, directors, and many more. However, every Oscar award show has given us some unforgettable memories, some controversies, and some shocking moments. One such shocking moment was at the 2017 Oscars, when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong film name as the winner of Best Picture and created a huge fuss.

Well, it’s not even that the announcement made all the chaos. After the presenters declared that La La Land won the Best Picture, producer Jordan Horowitz, along with the star cast and crew, went upto the stage and even began their speeches. It was definitely one of the most embarrassing and awkward moments from all the Academy Award ceremonies that will be remembered. Scroll ahead to find out what actually happened back in the day.

Everything began with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were presenting the Best Picture award at the 2017 Oscars. They were given the wrong envelope, which made them announce La La Land as the winner of the category. A flood of cheer and clapping overlaps as the crew of the movie go upto the stage and begin to give out their speeches. But when a man appeared onstage wearing a headset and rushed from one end to the other carrying another envelope, gushing sounds could be heard from the audience.

Then, the La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz stopped his colleagues from giving out any more speeches and made an announcement that left everyone in shock for a second. He said, “There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture,” and then showed the envelope that featured the name of the movie. Barry Jenkins’s film made history by becoming the first Best Picture winner with an all-black cast.

Before the cast and crew of Moonlight could take the podium for their speeches, Warren Beatty came forward to declare what had happened. He shared, “I opened the envelope, and it said ‘Emma Stone, La La Land. ’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and then at you (referring to the audience). I wasn’t trying to be funny.” Then, he once again announced Moonlight to be the Best Picture winner at the Oscars.

But, when La La Land was announced, the audience was dissolved in cheers because it wasn’t a surprising statement. With 14 nominations at the 89th Oscars, it was widely predicted that it might win the award. However, this whole fiasco made the moment super awkward, and people still remember it to this date.

Well, did you know about this embarrassing snafu that happened at the 2017 Oscars?

