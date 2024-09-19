According to The New York Post’s Page Six, Emma Watson was eyeing Mia but had some wild demands. She reportedly wanted rehearsals in London for a film called La La Land. Yep, mixing up the movie locations didn’t sit well with the producers. After some drama, they went with Emma Stone, and once she was on board, Ryan Gosling jumped in to work with her, and the magic happened.

Miles Teller wasn’t smooth sailing either. Rumor has it he was holding out for more cash—first $4 million and then reportedly up to $6 million. The deal fell through, and Gosling snagged the role instead.

The rest is Hollywood history. La La Land became an Oscar powerhouse, racking up 14 nominations and scoring big wins. Meanwhile, Watson and Teller are reportedly kicking themselves as the accolades pile up. One source even hinted they’re “freaking out” and looking for someone to blame.

So, while Stone and Gosling are riding high on their award success, Watson and Teller are left wondering, “what if?” Who knows, maybe their next roles will be just as iconic. For now, La La Land is all about the duo that made it a hit.

Why La La Land’s Ending Hits All the Right Notes

La La Land’s more than just a visually stunning film with rave reviews and Damien Chazelle’s Oscar win for Best Director. Its true brilliance lies in its ending. The film swings boldly, opting for a conclusion that defies the usual happy-ever-after trope. Instead of reuniting Mia and Sebastian, it embraces realism over wish-fulfillment.

The ending is a jazz riff of its own—unpredictable and raw. It acknowledges that not all relationships are meant to last, and that life, like jazz, is full of twists and turns. Mia and Seb’s dreams come true, but at the expense of their romance, adding a bittersweetness.

Rather than a simple feel-good wrap-up, La La Land leaves you with a lingering emotional punch. This complexity makes its finale unforgettable, resonating long after the credits roll. So, while Mia and Seb’s love story may not end in perfect harmony, their journey strikes a chord that stays with you.

