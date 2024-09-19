As Gosling spilled in a recent GQ interview, his breakthrough came because of, not despite, his unconventional looks. His big break? The Believer (2001), where he played a Jewish kid turned Neo-Nazi. Gosling’s take: “The fact that I wasn’t really right for it was exactly why [Henry] thought I was right for it.”

Then came the game-changer, The Notebook (2004). Director Nick Cassavetes didn’t sugarcoat it. Gosling shared Cassavetes’s blunt assessment: “The fact that you have no natural leading man qualities is why I want you to be my leading man.” Not exactly a confidence boost, but Cassavetes saw something raw and unique in Gosling that was spot-on for the role.

Gosling’s journey from being tagged “not leading man material” to becoming a top Hollywood star proves that sometimes, what makes you different is exactly what makes you perfect for the job.

Ryan Gosling: From Mickey Mouse Club Misfit to Ken’s Comeback

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to Nick Cassavetes’s raw critique? Classic Gosling—doubt mixed with determination. Cassavetes called out Gosling’s “lack of natural leading man qualities,” but, as it turned out, The Notebook (2004) was the role that put him on the map.

Before that, Gosling was trying to find his footing on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, hanging out with future megastars like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. He admitted, “Everybody was at, like, prodigy level. I certainly wasn’t a child prodigy.” He felt like the odd man out, often stuck in goofy outfits or background roles. But instead of getting discouraged, he saw it as a learning curve, figuring out what didn’t fit.

Now, playing Ken in Barbie is like a nostalgic callback to those early days. Gosling says, “There’s something about this Ken that really, I think, relates to that version of myself.” He even joked about reconnecting with his younger self, saying, “I really had to go back and touch base with that little dude and say thank you, and ask for his help.” It’s like Gosling’s full circle moment, giving a nod to his roots while showing just how far he’s come.

