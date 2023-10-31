Ryan Gosling is an exceptional actor with some fantastic movies in his filmography. His latest release, Barbie, has been both a critical and commercial success and has around $1 Billion at the box office. He has millions of fans, majorly thanks to his breakthrough role as Noah in The Notebook. That film brought a whopping success for the actor, but it added to the existing troubles of lovers in real life, including one of Gosling’s friends.

The film based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name is considered one of the best romantic movies. It featured Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. They were a young couple deeply and passionately in love. It affected them personally, too, as the lead pair started dating after the film came out and were together from 2005 to 2007.

Ryan Gosling, in addition to being a talented actor, is also one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, with an uncountable fan following. His portrayal of Noah in The Notebook added exponentially to his list of admirers, creating unreal expectations for women from their partners. Why do we say that? A throwback video of the actor has been going viral on Instagram posted by ‘Ryan Gosling Fan 𑁍.’ In that video, the Barbie star shared an incident about how his friend had a breakup due to The Notebook.

In The Notebook, Noah builds a house for Allie, which sparked a conversation leading to a breakup for Ryan’s friend. He revealed his friend went to watch the film with his fiancée, and after watching it, the girl asked his friend whether he would build a house for her like Noah. She insisted,” ‘You wouldn’t even learn to build a house for me?'” Gosling’s friend said, “No, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love you.'”

Ryan Gosling added that his friend and his fiancée broke up over that. The netizens had a field day in the comment section of this old video, and here’s what they had to say about this revelation.

One of the users wrote, “She just needed an excuse to leave.”

Another blamed Ryan Gosling and said, “All you do is movies that break people up.”

A third netizen said, “He should’ve just done what most of us would do… LIE.”

Followed by, “sounds like she was looking for any excuse to break up with him. He definitely dodged a bullet,” “He indirectly helped his friend dodge a bullet,” and “Any movie with Ryan Gosling being the ultimate relationship test lol.”

Another quipped, “She didn’t break up with him because he wouldn’t build a house for her; she broke up with him because he couldn’t even lie and tell her he would to make her feel good.”

And, “Ryan destroying relationships single-handedly with women’s fantasies alone.”

Check out the old video here:

On the work front, Ryan Gosling was last seen in Barbie as Ken opposite Margot Robbie, that shattered the box office with its earnings.

