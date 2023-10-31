Shia LaBeouf made fortunes from his Transformers film series which also featured Megan Fox in the first two installments. The actress did not return for the later parts, and this surprisingly made Shia happy. The actor once opened up about it in an interview, and here’s what he had to say about his co-star.

The first film in the franchise came out in 2007, followed by the second one in 2009. The Jennifer’s Body star appeared alongside Shia in both these films, but her controversial interviews landed her in trouble. Fox once, in an interview, compared the films’ director Michael Bay to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. She was bashed by the film’s crew members via a lengthy letter. The letter made headlines back in the day.

After 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, when Megan Fox did not return to the franchise, her co-star Shia LaBeouf felt relieved. It was not because he had any problem with Fox personally but because of the film’s storyline. Shia was seen in the role of Sam Witwicky, and Megan as Mikaela Banes.

Shia LaBeouf told E Online, “I love Megan. She was great in the movies she was in… fun to work with, great energy, great personality. But it’s kind of a blessing that she wasn’t in this movie… selfishly.” He continued, “In the second movie, [Sam and Mikaela] became one character. There was no arc. There was no room for Sam to be heroic. They were sharing the same experience.”

Shia also spoke about how Megan’s perception of the director towards women also added to the problems for him. He elaborated by saying how her women empowerment stance made her feel awkward. He also pointed out that some people think of Bay as a perverse filmmaker for his way of filming women. Fox faced a lot of heat for her comments about the director ultimately getting fired from the Transformers franchise.

Shia LaBeouf earned more than $20 Million for his role in the Transformers franchise. During that period [in 2012], he appeared in Lawless alongside Tom Hardy, and we previously did a story about how he felt disgusted by Hardy and Jason Clarke’s discussion about owning expensive cars.

On the other hand, Megan Fox was last seen in The Expendables 4, aka Expend4bles, starring alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. Her character was a new addition to the franchise.

