Eminem is one of the biggest rappers in Hollywood, who enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. However, apart from her music albums and songs, the rapper is currently breaking the internet with his mom’s exquisite pasta sauce. Yes, that’s right.

The rapper had opened a diner in his hometown, Detroit, and went viral with the spaghetti sauce. Now, if you crave that tangy and spicy taste in your kitchen, you don’t have to take a trip to Detroit. Why and how? Scroll ahead to read!

Eminem named the diner ‘Lose Yourself’ from one of his tracks with the line that goes, “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” Well, the idea to establish a restaurant popped into the rapper‘s head back in 2017 when he had started a pop-up store and a few pasta-selling stands at some concerts.

However, it was not possible for everyone to taste the mom’s spaghetti sauce if it was only limited to Detroit. And that is why Eminem launched the sauce online since last week for everyone to use in their recipes from any corner of the world. In an Instagram post, the rapper wrote, “From the D 2 ur kitchen “momsspaghett” sauce is droppin 10/26.”

The sauce has been in the market with a blurb describing it as “The thing about Mom’s Spaghetti is that it was born with a clear mission: taste like a leftover sauce the first time around. Those second day sauces bring something else to the table… something seasoned and experienced. Just crack open the jar, heat a batch up and add your favorite s’ghetti or noodles: you’re ready to serve up a dish that won’t let you down.”

But the sad news is the sauce is already sold out on Eminem’s sauce-selling website. But we’re sure the rapper is trying to come up with a new batch for all of us. If you haven’t grabbed yours, then you can easily do that by visiting the website where you will find jars of the same spaghetti sauce with a price tag of $13 per 25 oz jar.

Are you craving to have that spicy and tangy flavor in your mouth, too?

